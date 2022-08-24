Child hit by car in Edgewood, taken to hospital

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — A child was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in Edgewood around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to Kenton County Dispatch, it happened at the intersection of Dudley Road and Edgemar Road.

Investigators have not released the age of the child and have not provided any information on injuries.

Police have not provided any details about what led up to this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

