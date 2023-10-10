15,000-square-foot French chateau in Edgewood set for auction

EDGEWOOD, Ky. — An infinity pool, expansive gardens, and a two-level library. These are just some of the amenities offered by Chateaû du Mon Rêve — a 15,000 square feet French chateau located on seven acres at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood.

The auction for the luxurious property is slated for Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. on-site. The estate will be auctioned off by DeCaro Auctions International to the highest bidder without reserve. Private previews of the property began on Sept. 23.

“DeCaro represents the most desirable estates across the country, and this estate certainly establishes itself among them,” DeCaro Auctions Founder Daniel DeCaro said in a news release.

Completed in 2013, the home was paid for by Cincinnati-based lawyer Joseph P. Thomas, according to the Robb Report. After failing to sell the property for $9 million in 2021, Thomas ultimately opted to put it up for auction. Fort Thomas-based homebuilder Tim Burks Builderconstructed the chateau.

From Turkeyfoot Road, onlookers can observe the home’s elongated driveway, privacy gate, and pond accented with an arched stone wall that resembles Roman Aqueducts. Besides the infinity pool, the outside of the property features a spa, hot tub, and pool house with separate living quarters.

Upon entering through the front door, visitors are greeted by a large iron staircase with marble steps. In total, the home has home six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five fireplaces.

DeCaro Auctions International

The home’s lower level has a gourmet kitchen, home office, first-floor bedroom vestibule with a hand-painted Charles Guard mural, dining room with 20-foot ceilings, and one of two Schonbek Swarovski crystal chandeliers.

Additional amenities include a theater, a two-level library, casino-style lounge, and a pair of two-car garages that can comfortably house four vehicles.

The property is only a 15-minute drive from downtown Cincinnati and just a mile from Summit Hills Country Club.

LinkNKY is a media partner of WCPO.com.