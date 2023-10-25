Drawbridge Inn and Convention Center site in Fort Mitchell to get $2 million for redevelopment project

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — The site of the former Drawbridge Inn and Convention Center in Fort Mitchell is getting a much-needed face-lift.

On Tuesday, the Kenton County Fiscal Court approved $2 million to support the proposed redevelopment.

The project will include office, commercial and residential space. It will also include a continuous care retirement community, according to a press release.

Kenton County said Bellevue-based Brandicorp Inc. is spearheading the project.

The money is coming from the county's $13 million site development fund secured by Sen. Chris McDaniel during the last budget session, a press release states.

The funding will be used to pay for required storm sewer upgrades neighboring the redevelopment project. The county said this will benefit the broader Fort Mitchell community and beyond.

"This development is a model for how public and private sectors work together to achieve success," Fort Mitchell Mayor Jude Hehman said. "When government and industry collaborate, we turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into tangible realities, creating a stronger, more resilient future for our residents.”

The iconic hotel and convention center closed in 2012 after 42 years in operation. While several possible developments have been considered over the years, nothing has yet come to fruition. But the wait may finally be over.

The first renderings of this latest project proposal were released in May. The county said pending additional approvals, work is expected to begin by the end of this year.

"​The site has sat vacant for almost a decade now and so when we break ground on this, it's going to revitalize that area," said Fort Mitchell City Administrator Edwin King.

King said the project is expected to take five to ten years to complete, and will likely cost around $150 million.

This is Kenton County's second time using the site development fund to boost local economic development. According to the county, earlier this year, $3 million was approved to purchase the former Sims Furniture Building in downtown Covington. The county said the space will be converted into a regional entrepreneurship center.