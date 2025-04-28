Zapata Cantina in Covington to close its doors

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington restaurant has announced it will be closing its doors this week.

Zapata Cantina made the announcement on social media over the weekend.

The restaurant's owner said in the post, "Is there really a 'Good Time' or a 'Right Time' to announce these decisions?"

The owner went on to mention how it was a difficult decision to close the restaurant. The post thanked all the staff, including former and current staff and guests, who supported the restaurant even in tough times, such as the pandemic, several city bridges closing and labor shortages.

The restaurant offers a variety of Mexican-inspired foods, including burritos, carnitas, tacos and enchiladas. Zapata Cantina has a walk-up window and a cocktail bar for brunch. The restaurant also serves dinner.

Zapata Cantina's last day will be Wednesday, April 30.