Wenzel Distillery wins two titles at World Whiskies Awards

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington’s Wenzel Whiskey Distillery announced its “Sherry-finished Bourbon” took home two titles from the World Whiskies Awards.

The Sherry-finished Bourbon won the title of “Best Kentucky Finished Bourbon” and the “World’s Best Finished Bourbon” at the awards on Feb. 13 in Louisville.

The World Whiskies Awards, organized by Whisky Magazine, honors excellence in whisky production worldwide.

Wenzel Distillery was recently included in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and The B-Line. The Kentucky Bourbon Trail offers enthusiasts a trip through distilleries throughout the commonwealth, while The B-Line highlights Northern Kentucky’s bourbon experiences.

The distillery, located off Tobacco Aly, is also nearing completion of its facility expansion. The upgraded distillery will feature guided tours of the production area. This expansion aims to provide guests with an insight into the art and science of bourbon making, per the distillery in a press release.

“We are honored to receive such a distinguished award and to be recognized among the world’s best,” Co-Founder at Wenzel Distillery Austin Dunbar said in the release. “Our team’s dedication to quality and innovation has been instrumental in achieving this milestone. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our expanded facility and sharing our passion for bourbon.”

For more information about Wenzel Distillery, upcoming tours, and product offerings, click here.

This story originally appeared on our partner's website LINK nky.

