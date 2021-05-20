Welcome House of NKY breaks ground on new family shelter facility in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — There is a new safety net going in place for parents and children who lose their homes in Greater Cincinnati.

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky broke ground on its new, $6.4 million Homeless Services Center Thursday. It will become one of only two places in Greater Cincinnati that provides shelter for mothers, fathers and children.

"We have families living together in cars, living in storage units,” said Welcome House CEO Danielle Amrine. “There’s no place for them to go to be able to shelter together as a family."

She said the new location will allow them to double in size and serve about 65 people.

The updated facility will also allow them to serve older adults, transitional-age youth and those who need elevator access.

"Reasons for homelessness change. The environment changes. Welcome House will be able to adapt to meet the changing needs for years to come,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer at Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony.

Meyer said Covington alone cannot keep up with the growing numbers of people experiencing homelessness.

"We need more help. We've given significant financial support to Welcome House and perhaps just as important policy support for their services. We have not gotten in the way to make it harder for them to do their work. We've made it easier for them to do their work, and we implore the other governments of northern Kentucky to do the same,” said Mayor Meyer.

It will take crews about a year to finish construction at the new location. It is located at 1132 Greenup Street. You can contact them for service at 859-431-8717.

You can also talk to a specialist about what services could benefit you by calling 311.

You can reach Bethany House at 513-381-7233 (SAFE).

For a complete list of services that could also benefit those struggling with eviction or homelessness, click here.