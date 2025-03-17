WATCH LIVE: Officials give update after Covington police shoot bank robbery suspect

COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials are providing an update Monday on a February shooting where Covington police officers shot a bank robbery suspect.

Both officers involved in the Friday, Feb. 28 shooting were put on administrative leave, and the alleged bank robber sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

Watch Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders' press conference below:

KSP found during their preliminary investigation that officers responded around 3 p.m. to reports of an armed robbery at the US Bank in the 600 block of Madison Avenue, a popular area with multiple restaurants, shops, and Hotel Covington. When officers arrived, they "encountered a man matching the suspect's description" less than a block away.

The officers called for the suspect, Charles Davis, to drop his weapon while they attempted to detain him, KSP said. Officers fired their guns, hitting Davis.

KSP said he was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.