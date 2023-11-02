Vehicle pulled from Ohio River after police pursuit in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A vehicle had to be pulled from the Ohio River early Thursday morning after its driver fled from police, according to Covington police.

A press release issued by Covington police said officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly at around 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning. Police tried to stop the driver, but they fled from officers, police said.

The driver then ditched the car and ran away on Riverside Drive, leaving the car in gear with two 16-year-olds inside, police said.

The teens were able to escape the vehicle before it went into the river, but one of them was injured, police said. That teen was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Covington police said they are still working to find the driver involved.

Anyone with information on the incident can call 859.292.2234 or Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.