Stroke saves Covington woman's life, discovers grade 4 brain tumor

COVINGTON, Ky. — A stroke can be deadly, but for one Covington woman, it ended up saving her life.

In January of 2022, Patty Young suffered a stroke at just 45 years old.

"We just thought it was a stroke, so I rehabbed and you know, was pretty positive," Young said.

Young didn’t expect to have a stroke; she also didn’t expect the diagnosis she got just three months later.

"In March was when they were able to finally do the scans and confirm that I did, in fact, have a brain tumor," Young said.

The tumor was a glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer. I asked Young what her reaction was when she heard the news that she had cancer.

"I mean, obviously, I was devastated," Young said. "I, you know, I broke down, I was sobbing, fear obviously, it was a really dark time."

Young was referred to UC Medical Center’s Brain Tumor Center, with the only regional neurooncology certified provider.

“She had surgery, after surgery, we do six weeks of radiation with chemotherapy. She did really well with that,” said Jamie Denlinger, a Brain Tumor Nurse Navigator at UC Health. “After that, we moved into just chemotherapy.”

Young is now stable but living with part of the tumor still in her brain, which is why she uses a cutting-edge device, Optune, which sends electromagnetic waves to the tumor.

“There’s four of these arrays, that’s what they call them,” Young said. “And it inhibits cancer cell division but not healthy cell division.”

Since her diagnosis, Patty has decided to live her life to the fullest and be grateful for every day. She’s even a part of a support group called the “brainy bunch,” where she mentors others with the same diagnosis.

“Having that support from others who understand exactly what you’re going through has just been so helpful and really inspirational,” Young said.

This Sunday, they’ll be walking during the "Walk Ahead for Brain Tumor Discoveries" event, raising money for UC’s Brain Tumor Center and Research.

“The money comes right back to UC,” Young said. “It literally can save my life.”

The walk/run will be at Sawyer Point Park and has 2k and 5k options. Online registration is closed, but you can still register in person at the event. Registration opens at 8 am on Sunday, and the walk/run starts at 9 am.