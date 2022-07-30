Roebling Suspension Bridge to undergo inspection on Aug. 1, intermittent closures expected

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Roebling Suspension Bridge will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning on Aug. 1, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials said.

Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 5:30 p.m. Officials said the inspection is expected to be completed by Aug. 10, but that all depends on the weather.

This means the bridge will be closed intermittently so equipment can be moved, officials said. One pedestrian walkway will be closed throughout the inspection. Officials said six closures of up to an hour long could occur between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The bridge was closed for more than a year for extensive maintenance. It reopened at the beginning of April.

Transportation officials urge drivers to watch for crews, equipment and signs regarding the closure.

The bridge first opened on Jan. 1, 1867 and spans the Ohio River connecting Covington to Cincinnati.