Police: 1 hospitalized, 3 in custody after man was shot and stabbed in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person is in the hospital after Covington police said he was shot and stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Madison Pike in South Covington for an assault. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot and stabbed. He was taken to UC Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

Officer Paul Purvis was patrolling in the area when police said he saw the suspects' car as it left the scene. Purvis stopped the car and arrested three people: 22-year-old Stephen Miller, 43-year-old Stephanie Merrell and 43-year-old Dennis Meece. All three are charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

"There is no danger to the public," Covington police said in a release. "We will release more information as updates become available."

Anyone with additional information on the assault is asked to call 859-292-2234.