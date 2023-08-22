Person hospitalized after they were stabbed near intersection in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A person is in the hospital after they were stabbed near an intersection in Covington early Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Covington police.

Police said the stabbing happened around 5:41 a.m. near the intersection of Iowa and Madison. Traffic in the area was restricted for some time in the morning while investigators processed the scene.

The person injured was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are stable, police said. Police did not provide any more information on the severity of the victim's injury.

According to Covington police, officers found a person on the Roebling Suspension Bridge matching the suspected assailant's description; that person was taken in for questioning, police said, though they did not identify the suspect.

Covington police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information on what happened can contact Detective Andrews at 859.292.2271 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.