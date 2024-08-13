New 'culinary concept' to open in Covington this fall

COVINGTON, Ky. — A new dining spot is coming to Covington this fall.

Tri-State locals Billy Grise and Chef Mitch Arens are partnering to open a "new culinary venture" at 434 Madison Avenue.

The concept for the new venture has not been announced but "will offer something unique to the current area, blending traditional and contemporary culinary inspirations," according to a press release.

Grise and Arens met and became friends while working at Nada approximately 16 years ago. According to the press release, the two would brainstorm culinary concepts after work and dreamed of starting their own one day.

Now that dream is becoming a reality.

"This is a big deal,” Arens said. “The two of us are finally coming together to create this concept. The restaurant is our story coming full circle, and we're excited for it to come to fruition. This is just one part of what we want to do long term."

Grise worked last as Director of Food and Beverage for Thunderdome Restaurant Group which "has offered him invaluable experience spanning strategic business operations to maintaining brand integrity for one of the largest culinary groups based in the Queen City," according to the press release.

Arens has been in the culinary business for more than 20 years and is the founder and executive chef of the private chef company Southernly. The local company serves Southern and Cajun-style comfort foods.

According to the release, he was also the "creative mind behind" the following local restaurants:



The new business on the corner of East 5th Street and Madison Avenue will be blocks from Hotel Covington and next to the former IRS site. Multiple projects are also underway in the area including the addition of a 16-townhome development, retail space, 257 apartment units and almost 200 parking spaces.

Grimes and Arens are in the process of developing the name and design for their new business.