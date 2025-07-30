More than a dozen Covington streets to be repaved as part of annual resurfacing projects

Sections of 13 different streets will be repaved across Covington as the city and contractors work on annual street resurfacing projects.

The list of streets receiving service is:



Madison Avenue — from RiverCenter Boulevard to Eighth Street

Western Avenue — from Devou Drive to Highway Avenue

Janes Lane — from Benton Road to Monte Lane

Joann Place — from Janes Lane to Monte Lane

Siffel Court — from Gribble Drive to Cul-de-sac

Glenn Avenue — from 40th Street to Southern Avenue

Garrard Street — from Fifth Street to Eighth Street

Howell Street — from 19th Street to 23rd Street

Wheeler Street — from 12th Street to Byrd Street

Banklick Street — from 12th Street to 18th Street

23rd Street West — from Center Street to East End Avenue

40th Street — from Winston Avenue to Church Street

Kidwell Lane — from North Cul-de-sac to Summerlin Place

I witnessed crews from Riegler Blacktop working Tuesday morning along Madison Avenue, clearing out the old pavement to make way for new asphalt.

The city reported that funds from the Community Development Block Grant and Capital Resurfacing Project are helping restore these streets. Eaton Asphalt is also being contracted through the city for street resurfacing.

No parking signs are up in the streets being resurfaced, and the city is asking residents to be patient as the work gets completed.

After witnessing crews hard at work downtown, I traveled to South Covington and arrived at Kidwell Lane, where the area from the North Cul-de-sac to Summerlin Place will be resurfaced. There, I met Milton Peko, a resident who has a few large potholes right outside his driveway. I asked him what the new pavement would mean for his neighborhood.

“It’ll be great. Cause, I tell you, when we do park right here, cars that come right by here, I mean, they’re hitting this thing every time," Peko said.

Peko told me within the last month, a pothole damaged one of his cars.

“Coming in, coming, hit that pothole and bam, yeah, just dented the rim," Peko said. "So this is, stuff like this is, I mean, a $450 rim I got to replace," he continued.

WCPO 9 News Milton Peko showing a dent in his rim from a pothole on his street

As contractors take on the street repairs, data from the City of Covington reports that the Department of Public Works continues to take on more pothole repair projects.

Last August, I reported on a huge jump in completed pothole repair projects in Fiscal Year 2024 (490) compared to FY 2023 (156).

In recent data, which the dashboard reported was most recently updated on May 21, it reported that in FY 2025, 539 pothole repair projects were completed.

“We go out and we find them if necessary," Covington Public Works Assistant Director Bill Matteoli said. “We know where our bad streets are and if we can pave them, the next year we do."

If there's a pothole on your street, you can report it to Covington Public Works online.