Missing Covington man's body found in Lebanon

Edward Allen Wischer
Provided by Covington police
Edward Allen Wischer
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jan 31, 2023
LEBANON, Ohio — The body of a Covington man who had been missing since late December was found in Lebanon, police said.

Covington police issued a Golden Alert for 76-year-old Edward Allen Wischer on Dec. 22 after his family members reported him missing. Wischer, who police said had dementia and sundowner's syndrome, had not been seen since Monday, Dec. 19.

During their investigation, Covington police contacted Texas Equusearch to conduct a search around a cell tower in Lebanon. Police said the search led to the discovery of Wischer's car stuck in a nearby field. A body was found inside the car and positively identified as Wischer.

"The family is asking for privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one," Covington police said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."

The Lebanon Police Department is now in charge of the investigation.

