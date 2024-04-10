It’s official: Covington’s Goebel Pool will not reopen

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Board of Commissioners voted to accept a service agreement with Swimsafe Pool Management, Inc. to manage aquatic facilities at Randolph Park Pool and the Covington Water Park in Latonia for the 2024 summer season at their meeting Tuesday night.

Swimsafe provides various operational services for the city’s aquatic facilities, and the new contract explicitly excises operations for Goebel Park Pool.

In other words, Goebel Pool is officially closed for good.

The commissioners had discussed the potential closing of the pool at the caucus meeting last week, where city staff members informed the commission that repair and maintenance costs for the pool were too steep to justify, given the pool was already scheduled to close in 2025 due its proximity to the Brent Spence project.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has agreed to give $1.3 million to the city to offset the loss of the pool and $100,000 to update the city’s master parks plan, but it’s unclear if this will be enough to outright replace the pool. Conversations LINK nky had with engineering firms who specialize in pool construction put the typical minimum cost of a full-size pool between $4 million and $4.5 million.

The commissioners did not engage in discussion on the matter at the meeting.

The next meeting of the Covington Board of Commissioners will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at 6 p.m. at Covington City Hall on Pike Street.

This story originally appeared on linknky.com.