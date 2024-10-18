Holmes High School student arrested after gun found in backpack

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Holmes High School student is in custody after an administrator found a weapon in their backpack Friday morning.

Holmes High School said in a release on its website that the student had a weapon in their backpack but at no point was using it in "a threatening manner." Administrators worked with school security, the school resource officer and Covington police to resolve the situation and arrest the student.

"At Holmes High School the well-being and safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we will continue to implement all safety protocols to ensure our environment is safe for everyone," the school said in its release. "Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school administration."

There was no word on what charges the student is facing at this time.