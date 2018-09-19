COVINGTON, Ky. -- Historic buildings on Pershing Avenue in Covington, Kentucky, are set to be demolished in the next few weeks to make way for new townhouses, and some residents are already talking about the economic impact the new buildings will have on the area.

"This is a historic building, but we were able to justify the demolition of this building because of a factor referred to as economic hardship," managing director of Sparen Realty, LLC. John Stevie said. "It's really in bad shape. The roof is collapsing. The bricks even disintegrate. You can pull them apart with your fingernails."

Stevie said he would have liked to keep the historic building, but it's not feasible from an economic standpoint. "It would cost more for us to renovate this building than whatever we could recover from it economically, either by selling it or renting it," said Stevie.

In its place, Sparen Realty, LLC. plans on building three brownstone townhomes with full basements and elevators.

Some residents have seen something similar play out before though.

"The last few years we've had a lot of great development," Covington resident M. Spears said. "We've had the addition of dozens, if not hundreds of new, luxury apartments. But, we definitely see the gentrification slipping in."

Spears said historical buildings in Covington have been knocked down in the past and the rent to live in the new developments is too high for some families.

But other people in the area see this as part of a growing economy.

"What you have to factor in is the fact that higher paying jobs come into the area too," Mainstrasse Village Association member Maria Daniels said. "Where prices may rise some, they're also making more money. The more businesses that come to the area, the more money that they're making too."

But Spears feels differently.

"Every time we get a historical building that gets knocked down or affordable housing that gets renovated, they come back with $1,000 a month apartments or luxury condos," said Spears. "We just see more working class families forced out of the neighborhood... It'll happen to me. It'll happen to everyone."