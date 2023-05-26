Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Firefighters rescue 2 from burning home in Covington

Covington firefighters had to battle two fires less than a mile from each other just 30 minutes apart Thursday night
Two people were rescued from a burning home in Covington. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Banklick Street, investigators said. About 30 minutes before the fire on Banklick Street, crews responded to a fire in the basement of a home on Greenup Street near the Roebling Bridge.
Banklick Street fire .jpg
Greenup Street fire .jpg
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 08:21:41-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Covington.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Banklick Street, investigators said.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the top of the home.

Firefighters said they had to rescue two people from the top unit of the home. The bottom unit was unoccupied.

Both people were uninjured and are now getting help from the Red Cross, according to the fire department.

This was the second fire in Covington in less than an hour Thursday night.

About 30 minutes before the fire on Banklick Street, crews responded to a fire in the basement of a home on Greenup Street near the Roebling Bridge.

Greenup Street fire .jpg

Neighbors told WCPO that the home was being renovated.

Both fires were less than a mile apart.

Firefighters have not said if they know what caused either fire.

READ MORE
While many Tri-State pools struggle to hire lifeguards, Covington finds successful ways to address staffing
Meet the Covington artist that brought yarn bombing to BLINK Cincinnati
'It's just not the norm': Covington sprinting bulldog among fastest in country, going for top AKC spot

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Pelican's Reef in Anderson Township damaged during fire Elder wins 15-inning district championship game Taste of Cincinnati 2023: What to know, who will be there

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM