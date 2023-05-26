Firefighters rescue 2 from burning home in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Covington.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home on Banklick Street, investigators said.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the top of the home.

Firefighters said they had to rescue two people from the top unit of the home. The bottom unit was unoccupied.

Both people were uninjured and are now getting help from the Red Cross, according to the fire department.

This was the second fire in Covington in less than an hour Thursday night.

About 30 minutes before the fire on Banklick Street, crews responded to a fire in the basement of a home on Greenup Street near the Roebling Bridge.

WCPO staff

Neighbors told WCPO that the home was being renovated.

Both fires were less than a mile apart.

Firefighters have not said if they know what caused either fire.

