Families invited to free kindergarten readiness program at Covington's Baker-Hunt

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center Covington
Hailey Roden | LINK nky
COVINGTON, Ky. — What’s better than free books, toys and breakfast? A program that helps your child get ready for school while you connect with your community.

Play with Purpose is provided by Read Ready Covington, in conjunction with partners and adult family members, to impact kindergarten readiness for more children. The event is being held at the Baker-Hunt Cultural Center, located at 620 Greenup St. On Sept. 12 through Oct. 3, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Experience free programming for families with children from 3–5 years.

  • Free book and toy each week.
  • 8 weekly one-hour sessions
  • Learn fun, easy ways to play with your child
  • Connect with local families
  • Breakfast is provided

Pre-registration is required. To register for Read Ready Covington, click here.

