Expect traffic snarls in Covington as crews deliver beams for new pedestrian bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — Construction on a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Covington will mean traffic and parking headaches Tuesday, city officials said.

Three 117-foot-long semi-trailers will deliver three 96,000-lb. concrete beams Tuesday morning as part of what will become a new mixed-use bridge that will span the CSX railroad tracks at 11th Street between Madison Avenue and Russell Street.

In a news release, a city spokesperson said the trucks will arrive from Lexington around 10:30 a.m., although potential gridlock along Interstate 71/75 could delay that arrival. The trucks will exit the freeway at 12th Street before maneuvering along Pike, Seventh, Scott, West 10th and North Washington streets before a crane unloads them.

Drivers should expect restricted parking along those streets, the release indicated.

The new, 12-feet wide bridge will replace a retired span that crews demolished earlier this year. It will accommodate all types of non-vehicular traffic, including walkers, runners and bicyclists.