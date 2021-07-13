Watch
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Expect traffic snarls in Covington as crews deliver beams for new pedestrian bridge

Trucks arrive Tuesday morning
items.[0].image.alt
Prestress Transportation/Provided via city of Covington
Three trucks similar to the one pictured here were set to arrive in Covington, Ky., Tuesday morning as part of a new pedestrian bridge project.
A nine-axle semi-trailer hauls a massive concrete beam along a rural road, with a barren field in the background.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 08:56:32-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Construction on a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Covington will mean traffic and parking headaches Tuesday, city officials said.

Three 117-foot-long semi-trailers will deliver three 96,000-lb. concrete beams Tuesday morning as part of what will become a new mixed-use bridge that will span the CSX railroad tracks at 11th Street between Madison Avenue and Russell Street.

In a news release, a city spokesperson said the trucks will arrive from Lexington around 10:30 a.m., although potential gridlock along Interstate 71/75 could delay that arrival. The trucks will exit the freeway at 12th Street before maneuvering along Pike, Seventh, Scott, West 10th and North Washington streets before a crane unloads them.

Drivers should expect restricted parking along those streets, the release indicated.

The new, 12-feet wide bridge will replace a retired span that crews demolished earlier this year. It will accommodate all types of non-vehicular traffic, including walkers, runners and bicyclists.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.