Driver Licensing Regional Office opens in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — It's about to get a lot easier for Northern Kentuckians to renew their driver's licenses.

Governor Andy Beshear announced the opening of a new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in Covington Wednesday. It's on Simon Kenton Way, in the location of a former branch of the Office of the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk. Operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This is the second office of its kind to open in the region. The first opened in Burlington back in September 2021. It's part of a transition happening all across Kentucky with the introduction of Driver's Licensing Regional Offices. According to the governor's office, the new locations are part of a new system that combines technology with strategic locations to deliver modern, secure licensing and ID card services. The new system also includes the option for people to renew their current ID online or by mail.

“The expansion of regional offices gives Kentuckians more card options, like getting a REAL ID or standard-issue license, and the choice of a four-year or eight-year credential," Governor Andy Beshear said in a press release. "It also greatly increases security of those credentials.”

The new offices replace a trip for Kentuckians to the Circuit Court Clerk in their home county for driver licensing services.

“This is next-level driver licensing in Kentucky. Customers have more service options than ever before,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing,”

The governor's office said all first-time applicants still need to visit a regional office in person with their proof of identity, residence and social security card.

KYTC plans to open other regional offices across the commonwealth in a phased transition through June 2022.