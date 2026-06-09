Covington purchases new property, wants community input on its future

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington has entered into an agreement to buy a parcel of land currently owned by the Covington Independent Public Schools district, according to an announcement from the city.

The space is a .77-acre property at 257 Pike Street, near John G Carlisle Elementary School.

Covington's announcement says acquiring the property is "an important step in advancing collaborative development opportunity" involving the city, school district, the Center for Great Neighborhoods, Covington Farmers Market, the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority, and other community partners. Currently, a building for Covington Partners also sits on that site.

The city plans to hold a public open house on July 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to hear community members' opinions of what they believe should be done in the space. The location for that open house hasn't been announced yet, per the city's website.

"This development opportunity represents a significant possibility for community collaboration and investment along one of Covington's key corridors," Covington City Manager Sharmili Reddy said in a press release. "We encourage residents to attend the open house and share their ideas as we work together to shape the future of this important property."

The announcement says once public engagement sessions are over, the feedback will be used to help refine future project plans and inform decisions about the site's design and implementation.