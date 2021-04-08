Covington pools offer summer jobs, memories

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington is offering summer fun for all and summer jobs for some through the Parks and Recreation department.

It was pretty heartbreaking last year when COVID-19 prevented the City of Covington from opening its pools, but the city is determined to safely get things back open this year.

The city will need new hires to fill many pool positions, including front desk staff, lifeguards and assistant managers.

Starting June 6, the city plans to open both pools at Goebel Park and Randolph Park, as well as the Splash Park at the Bill Cappel Youth Sports Complex. They also hope to bring swim lessons and water aerobics classes back this year.

Hourly rates for pool employees start around $8-$10 depending on the position.

Veteran Parks and Rec employee Ben Oldiges said you get a lot more than just a paycheck.

“It's a fun job, it's a decent amount of work, it's not always easy being a lifeguard, but it's always fun,” Oldiges said. “There's always a lot of experiences. It's a really good resume builder, I know I've worked for the Parks and Recreation department my entire life, going back to my high school days. Some of my best memories from my youth come just from working in Parks and Recreation."

Those interested can apply at Covington City Hall on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Bring two forms of ID and a resume if you have one for an immediate interview.