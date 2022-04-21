Watch
Covington police search for suspect in Fifth Third Bank robbery

Posted at 4:52 PM, Apr 21, 2022
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a man they say robbed a Fifth Third Bank Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the Fifth Third at 107 Brent Spence Square around 2:40 p.m. Thursday for a hold-up alarm. When they arrived, officers were told a man had robbed the bank and fled the scene.

Surveillance video showed the man fleeing through an alley behind the bank and the Brent Spence Square Apartments. Detectives searched the area, but could not find him.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-3 white man between the ages of 25 and 30. Police said it is unclear whether he has a weapon as he did not show one during the robbery.

Police did not say how much money he took.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Covington Police Det. Jim Lindeman at 859-292-2272.

