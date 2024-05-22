Covington PD: Man wanted for multiple alleged sex crimes against a minor

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a man accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor.

On May 13, Covington police obtained an arrest warrant for Joaqin Aguilar, 32, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said in a statement. Aguilar was charged first-degree rape, first- degree sodomy, and first- degree sexual abuse, all involving a child under the age of 12 years old.

"It's important we find this suspect before he skips town," said Sanders. "Because we don't know where he was born or where he's likely to run."

Aguilar was known to the victim, and the crimes allegedly happened at multiple residences in Covington, Sanders said.

Aguilar's last known address was near the 1300 block of Wheeler Street in Covington. It's believed he hasn't returned to that address since at least May 10, Sanders said.

Aguilar has known associates in the Price Hill area and is still believed to be in the Greater Cincinnati area, Sanders said.

No possible vehicle information is available.

"Law enforcement is calling upon the public and the media to help ensure Aguilar is located, and justice can be served," Sanders said.

Anyone with information about Aguilar's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ross of the Covington police at (859) 292-2234, or contact Greater Cincinnati - NKY Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040. Anyone who sees Aguilar should call 911, Sanders said.

Aguilar faces up to life in prison if convicted as charged, Sanders said.