Covington Mayor Joe Meyer to travel to the White House Thursday to discuss local projects

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Mayor Joe Meyer will travel to the White House on Thursday to discuss several local projects.

Meyer will address officials to explain how federal money for Covington's infrastructure will result in more opportunities and positively impact people's lives.

Some officials in attendance will include:



U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Senior Adviser and ARPA Coordinator Gene Sperling

Deputy Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Samantha Silverberg

Some of the local efforts Meyer said he will address are the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project and the Riverfront Commons trail in Campbell and Kenton counties along the riverfront.

He will also talk about how the bridge project will contribute to a larger effort called the Covington Central Riverfront project, a plan to develop 23 acres approximately a block south of the Ohio River.

“Federal financial support has been a critical underpinning of our success, and President Biden himself came to Covington’s riverfront just last year, so he’s obviously aware of our needs and ongoing opportunities,” Meyer said.

