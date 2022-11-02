Covington man pleads guilty to spraying fire extinguisher at officers during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington resident Nicholas James Brockhoff, 21, recently pleaded guilty to “assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon” during the 2021 Jan. 6 Capitol Breach.

According to the Washington, D.C., state attorney’s office, Brockhoff illegally entered the grounds of the U.S. Capitol as part of a mob protesting former President Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election.

After entering the grounds, Brockhoff threw an object at law enforcement officers, according to court documents. During at least two confrontations with officers, he sprayed them with the contents of a fire extinguisher causing them to “dispersed, interfering their ability to control the crowd.”

At some point, Brockhoff obtained a Metropolitan Police Department helmet and, according to the state’s attorney, “wore the helmet like a trophy throughout the afternoon.”

Brockhoff wore the helmet when he entered the Senate Conference room through a broken window, according to documents. He proceeded to help kick a door down, a door that led into a conference room, documents show, where he tore open a box and went through papers.

In May of 2021, Brockhoff was arrested in Tennessee. He is set to be sentenced on March 24, 2023, and faces up to 20 years in prison as well as possible financial penalties.

This story originally appeared on LINK NKY. Click here for more.

