Covington man charged with murder after fatal shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Covington Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Church Street before 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, police said officers found one man who had been shot and a woman who had been "seriously injured."

The man, identified as 51-year-old Patrick E. Sand, was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to UC Medical Center.

At the scene, officers detained one man for questioning. Following their investigation, Covington police arrested and charged 32-year-old Robert Harman with murder.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Covington police or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.