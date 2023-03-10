Covington man arrested after allegedly breaking into buildings and setting them on fire

COVINGTON, Ky — A 37-year-old Covington man is accused of burglary and arson.

Covington police said David Juarez broke into a building on West Eighth Street on Sunday, March 5 and then returned on Monday, March 6 to set it on fire.

Then on Thursday, police were alerted to a similar incident at Zapata Cantina on Madison Avenue.

Police said Juarez smashed a window and threw two improvised incendiary devices inside.

The building did not catch fire and repairs have already been made to the restaurant.

Covington police found Juarez hiding in his car on West 9th Street in Covington.

He was arrested and is facing multiple charges.

