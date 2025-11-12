Covington bar to turn into winter wonderland pop-up for the holiday season

COVINGTON, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky bar is morphing into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

Galaxie, located at 815 Madison Avenue in Covington, is morphing into "Miracle on Madison" starting Tuesday, Nov. 18. The pop-up will run through Sunday, Dec. 28, and it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

The bar, which regularly hosts DJs and live events, will be more than just a bar celebrating Christmas — it will be a "full-blown sleigh ride into holiday magic," according to its website.

Miracle on Madison will have original Christmas-themed cocktails and a holiday food menu to go alongside various decorations.

Some of the cocktails the pop-up bar will offer include a Snowball Old Fashioned, Rum Run Reindeer, Jingle Balls Nog, Christmapolitan, Naughty and Nice Shots, Blitzen Barrel and more. There are also three non-alcoholic cocktails, such as the Snow Day Sipper, which is a hot chocolate hazelnut with coconut syrup, coconut whipped cream and cocoa dust. You can click here to see Miracle on Main's full menu.

Provided/Melissa Hom

The festive mugs and glasses that cocktails come in will also be available for purchase as Miracle on Madison.

For food, guests can expect menu items such as classic poutine, loaded fries and roast beef "Wakatakas," which are flatbread tacos normally served at Galaxie.

The bar will also have festive programming, including Christmas movies airing and karaoke.

“We are so excited to bring Miracle on Madison to Covington,” said Miracle partner and Galaxie owner Thor Morgan. “Miracle is a holiday destination for family, friends, and coworkers to gather and celebrate the season."

Morgan also said Galaxie has been hosting a similar Christmas pop-up at its Louisville location for eight years.

While Miracle on Madison is a pop-up bar, those under 21 years old will be able to enjoy the festivities until 9 p.m. each night. The bar also does not take reservations and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For those wanting to book private spaces, you can click here.

Miracle on Madison is set to be open seven days a week:

