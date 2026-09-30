Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKenton CountyCovington

Actions

Covington bar faces liquor license hearing after parking lot stabbing

A liquor license hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the Covington bar Zazou following a stabbing that left two men hospitalized earlier this month.
Covington bar faces liquor license hearing after parking lot stabbing
Screenshot 2026-09-19 at 12.00.31 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

COVINGTON — A liquor license hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the Covington bar Zazou following a stabbing that left two men hospitalized earlier this month.

According to police, a fight broke out between a patron and an employee in the bar's parking lot just before 11 p.m. Both men were seriously injured during the altercation and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident prompted a review of the establishment's liquor license. Officials are expected to discuss the matter during the hearing on Sept. 30.

Screenshot 2026-09-19 at 12.00.31 PM.png

News

Stabbing outside Covington bar sends 2 men to hospital in serious condition

WCPO Staff

A boy vanishes. Investigators track down the truth. A new documentary | Click to watch