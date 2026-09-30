Covington bar faces liquor license hearing after parking lot stabbing

COVINGTON — A liquor license hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the Covington bar Zazou following a stabbing that left two men hospitalized earlier this month.

According to police, a fight broke out between a patron and an employee in the bar's parking lot just before 11 p.m. Both men were seriously injured during the altercation and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident prompted a review of the establishment's liquor license. Officials are expected to discuss the matter during the hearing on Sept. 30.