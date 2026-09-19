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Stabbing outside Covington bar sends 2 men to hospital in serious condition

A patron and an employee were both seriously injured in a parking lot fight near Zazou's. Both are now in stable condition.
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WCPO News
A stabbing outside a Covington bar sent two men to the hospital Friday night. Both are now in stable condition.
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Posted

COVINGTON — A fight outside a Covington bar left two men hospitalized Friday night after a stabbing in the parking lot near Zazou's.

Police said a patron and an employee fought in the parking lot, seriously injuring both men. The incident took place just before 11 p.m.

The patron drove himself to Christ Hospital, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries. Doctors later transferred him to UC Hospital, where they also took the employee. Both men are now in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened. No arrests or charges have been made.

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