Company that makes airline food to open first US facility in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — A vacant building in Covington will soon be home to a new airline food production plant, marking a $37 million investment in the region.

Covington Mayor Ron Washington says MarfoFMA, an international company, is bringing its first production facility in the U.S. to Rolling Hills Drive, where it will create high-quality dishes for airlines.

"We have an area that can provide advanced manufacturing," Washington said.

The project is expected to create 78 new positions, adding to the region's growing manufacturing sector.

"Average wage is going to be $33 to $35 an hour, so that's very exciting for us," Washington said.

WATCH: How the facility adds to the region's growing manufacturing sector

Company that makes airline food to open first US facility in Northern Kentucky

Washington said the location offers key advantages for the company.

"It speaks volumes that we have a strong workforce that we can provide international companies — our proximity to Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati airport, which is a plus," Washington said.

The announcement is part of a broader wave of economic growth across Northern Kentucky. According to the region chamber of commerce's 2024-25 annual report, Northern Kentucky saw a total of $53 million in economic impact and more than 1,900 jobs announced.

Washington said Thermo Fisher — whose Reading facility President Trump visited in his recent trip to the Tri-State — is also coming to the area, further expanding the region's life sciences presence.

"That's nearly 250 jobs, so it seems like Latonia, South Covington is the go-to place for life sciences," Washington said.

The mayor said the growth extends well beyond Covington's downtown corridor.

"We have shops, we're trying to build up every part of Covington, and this helps," said Washington.