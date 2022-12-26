City of Covington wants to turn your dead Christmas tree into mulch

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington wants your dead Christmas tree, so they can turn it into mulch.

“We really truly have to divert as much material from the landfill is possible,” said Sheila Fields, Manager of Neighborhood Services, Solid Waste and Recycling. “There's so many things that are going into the landfill that have useful purposes and can be repurposed.”

Residents can either drop off their tree or schedule a pickup with Rumpke Waste & Recycling.

Residents can have their tree picked up on regular trash collection days by calling Rumpke at (800) 828-8171 at least 48 hours in advance. This option starts Jan. 4 and lasts until Jan. 18.

Residents can also drop off trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 18 at three different locations:



In South Covington at the parking lot at Tripoli and Hands Pike, adjacent to Neighborhood Park.

At the Urban Forestry Garage at 1700 Montague Road in Devou Park.

In the parking lot at 14 Pete Rose Pier. Follow Bakewell Street to its foot, go through the cut in the Ohio River floodwall, then look to the west in the gravel area.

Remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel and other decorations in advance. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

Fields said she would love to see the city receive about 500 trees. Typically, she said the city receives a maximum of about 200.

The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be used by the Urban Forestry Division and offered to residents and neighborhood groups for community gardens and neighborhood beautification efforts.

The city is also collecting non-working holiday lights to recycle.

Lights can be dropped off at these locations until Feb. 1:

The lobby at City Hall, at 20 West Pike St. (open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday).

Covington Fire Department’s Station 5 at 1255 Hands Pike (the bin is outside and available 24/7).

The lobby at The Center for Great Neighborhoods, 321 M.L. King Jr. Blvd./W. 12th St. (open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday–Thursday; and 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday).

The lobby at Covington Public Works, 1730 Russell St. (open 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday–Friday).