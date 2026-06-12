COVINGTON, Ky. — Officials in Kenton County are calling on people to weigh in on their comprehensive transportation plan that could guide the future of safety, congestion, ease of movement and more in Northern Kentucky for the next quarter century.

At an initial open house Thursday, engineers working to develop the plan welcomed those living in and around the county to share information about how they travel, what projects they would like to see completed and what priorities they had.

Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann told us the plan was important to satisfy the needs of all 19 cities in the county as well as the unincorporated areas.

"It's because we're so integrated city by city, north to south," he said.

WATCH: We show how you can weigh on on the future of travel in Kenton County

Kenton County asks for help building comprehensive transportation plan

Knochelmann said the demolition of the 4th Street Bridge to Newport and the beginning of construction on the Brent Spence Companion Bridge made a detailed review of transportation in the region more important than ever.

"Where we are today is a lot of chaos, and it's going to be a lot of chaos for the next several years, but, in reality, if we don't look at this and look at three to five years, well, we're not going to have any ability to make the right decisions," he said.

For those who couldn't make it to Thursday's meeting, two more will be held at dates to be announced later. There's also an online survey where you can weigh in and an interactive map where you can drop location-specific comments and read the comments of others.

You can review the previous plan here: