Kenton County Animal Services offers expanded service in 2023

COVINGTON, Ky. — Starting January 29, Kenton County Animal Services (KCAS), located at located at 1020 Mary Laidley Drive in Covington, will be open seven days a week and offering longer hours.

“The scheduling changes bring consistency to our operation,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “As the primary law enforcement and sheltering agency for animals in Kenton County, it’s critical to the community for Kenton County Animal Services to be accessible. These changes will help.”

The new hours for KCAS are: Monday – Friday: Noon to 6 PM, Saturday & Sunday: 11 AM to 4 PM.

“Expanding our hours allows our agency to better serve the community,” said KCAS Director Kelsey Maccombs. “In addition to expanding animal control services, being open seven days, a week allows more opportunities for residents to adopt their next pet.”

KCAS states its mission "Is to provide services which safeguard public health and safety, to humanely house and care for animals in its charge, to protect the animals of the community from abuse and neglect, to end the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable animals, and to provide its citizens with information concerning responsible ownership."

More information regarding KCAS services can be found here.