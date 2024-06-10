'Keep the Party Going': Jimmy Buffett's band playing tribute show at Riverbend

CINCINNATI — Jimmy Buffett's band, the Coral Reefer Band, is going on tour this summer in tribute to their frontman, who died in September.

The concerts will support Buffett's nonprofit, Singing for Change, which funds organizations nationwide that make a difference in their communities. The nonprofit focuses on funding grassroots organizations that may otherwise get overlooked by conventional funding sources.

Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett will travel to Riverbend on August 4 this year.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

The show will be held just over two years after Buffett's last appearance in Cincinnati; he last took the stage in the Queen City on July 21, 2022, playing to a sold-out crowd for his Life on the Flip Side Tour.

Buffett has held a special place in the hearts of many Cincinnatians for years; Buffett performed regularly in the Queen City over his career, playing at Riverbend Music Center more than 50 times. He made sure Cincinnati was a stop on every tour since 1984, interrupted only by COVID-19 closures.

Cincinnati may also be the source of the symbol adopted by Buffett fans, called Parrotheads.

Buffett was performing at Timberwolf Ampitheater in Kings Island on June 28, 1985, when he noticed several concertgoers wearing parrots on their Hawaiian shirts and sporting parrot hats. It's believed that in this moment Buffett coined the term “Parrotheads” to describe his most loyal fans.

Cincinnati also gets a shout-out in one of Buffett’s songs. The 1979 song “Fins” is about a woman who “came down from Cincinnati” by train to a beach town, only to be preyed upon by “land sharks,” or bar-dwelling guys.

Cincinnati is also expected to be home to one of Buffett's Margaritaville resorts — with an opening date set for February 2026.