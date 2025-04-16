Watch Now
'Katt Williams Way' to be unveiled Saturday while comedian is in Cincy for tour

Katt Williams
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Katt Williams attends the LA Premiere of "Father Figures" on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Katt Williams
CINCINNATI — Comedian Katt Williams will return to familiar childhood streets this weekend and watch city officials unveil an honorary street sign bearing his name.

Williams was born in Avondale, and so was his stand-up career.

Vice Mayor Jan Michelle Lemon Kearney announced the street sign will be unveiled Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Williams is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. at Heritage Bank Center as part of his Katt Williams: Heaven on Earth Tour.

Reading Road at the corner of Maple Avenue in Avondale will bear the secondary name of "Katt Williams Way" after Saturday.

On the day of the sign dedication, Kearney and other local officials, like Avondale Community Council President Sandra Jones Mitchell, will speak. Closing remarks will be given by Williams himself, according to a press release from Kearney's office.

Williams' career has spanned two decades, including performing in front of sold-out arenas and starring in roles on both the small and big screens. His last special, "Katt Williams: Woke Foke" debuted live as part of Netflix is a Joke Fest, which became the most-watched Netflix comedy special of 2024.

Williams has built an extensive on-screen career, including notable roles in "Friday After Next," "Father Figures," "Norbit," "Scary Movie V," "Epic Movie," "Bastards," "The Boondocks," "Wild 'n Out," and a guest role in the critically acclaimed series "Atlanta," which earned him a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

