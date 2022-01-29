Kansas City morning anchor and Cincinnati native proudly supporting Bengals on air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Bengals fans here in Cincinnati, bleeding orange and black can be expected, but in Kansas City the Who Dey Nation runs a little thinner — expect for one morning anchor, and Cincinnati native, at WCPO's sister station there.

Rae Daniel grew up in Pleasant Ridge and is the morning anchor at WCPO's station KSHB, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Daniel has proudly donned her Bengals stripes in the frenzy leading up to Sunday's game.

"It's the home of the Chiefs and here I am loud and proud earlier this morning wearing orange," Daniel said.

Days before the big AFC Championship Game, she rocked a bright orange dress.

"You know, I've gotten ... I've gotten a little flack, but it's so much love. And what's so incredible is that Bengals fans don't mess around. Chiefs fans don't mess around. Like, they are very loyal to their team. So they they've accepted me. But I am by heart by far a true Bengals fan," Daniel said.

Friday, she was expected to wear red on air, so WCPO's Tanya O'Rourke brought her some Bengals jewelry she could wear to offset that Chiefs red.

"Oh 100% ... it's happening," Daniel said ahead of Friday. "I might be wearing red but I'm rocking the Bengals whether it's jewelry orange nails, you already know Tanya, thank you. I'm putting these on right now. Can I put them on? OK cool."