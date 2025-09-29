Jonas Brothers announce additional dates for tour, including Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Jonas Brothers have expanded their 'JONAS20: Greeting from your Hometown' tour, including a Cincinnati performance.

The tour launched in August and has sold out shows across the U.S. and Canada. On Monday, they announced they'd added 19 new dates and stops to the tour.

The Jonas Brothers will take the stage in Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena on November 22. Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Oct. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

The tour is a look back on the Jonas Brothers' 20-year journey, including solo projects and brand new tracks from their latest album. On past tour dates, the Jonas Brothers have also featured special surprise cameos and guest performances, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, All Time Low, Cartel, Dashboard Confessional, Neon Trees and more.

The press release makes no mention of which cameo could join them on stage in Cincinnati. However, the Cincinnati date will feature appearances by Jesse McCartney and Franklin Jonas.