Jimmy Buffett and Cincinnati had a decades-long connection

CINCINNATI — Iconic singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet died yesterday at the age of 76.

While he had legions of fans across the globe, Cincinnati fans can claim a special distinction. Buffett was performing at Timberwolf Ampitheater on June 28, 1985 when he noticed several concertgoers wearing parrots on their Hawaiian shirts and sporting parrot hats. It was this moment that inspired Buffett to coin the term “parrotheads” to describe his most loyal fans (Parrot Heads is also accepted).

Cincinnati also gets a shout-out in one of Buffett’s songs. The 1979 song “Fins” is about a woman who “came down from Cincinnati” by train to a beach town, only to be preyed upon by “land sharks,” or bar-dwelling guys.

Buffet performed regularly in the Queen City over his career, playing the Riverbend Music Center over 50 times. He made sure Cincinnati was a stop on every tour since 1984, interrupted only by COVID-19 closures.

By 1993, Buffett was playing five shows in a row in Cincinnati. The pre-show tailgates were a popular place to connect with other Parrotheads and show off their Margaritaville style.

Buffet had previously canceled a show in Charleston, SC in May citing illness.

