Jennifer Garner posts video of her in a Cincinnati Kroger to plug baby food brand

CINCINNATI — Though it's unclear when, several Cincinnatians were apparently accosted in a local Kroger by none other than Jennifer Garner herself, according to a video uploaded to the actor's Instagram on Thursday.

The video starts off showing Garner standing, somewhat nervously, in the refrigerated aisle of what is clearly a Kroger grocery store.

"POV: you're trying to share your kid food in a Cincinnati Kroger in 2018 vs. now," reads the caption at the start of the video.

The video then shows a compilation of Garner attempting to approach Cincinnati shoppers to plug her brand of baby food, called Once Upon a Farm.

In the videos from 2018, Cincinnatians were having none of it; whether they weren't fans of Alias or they didn't recognize the Hollywood star is unclear, but Garner was snubbed by most people to which she attempted to show her products.

"Can I talk you into trying a new baby food?" Garner asks a shopper who isn't shown in the video.

"I'm sorry, but I'm really busy," the shopper said.

Garner approaches another shopper in the clothing section of the Kroger store, smiling at the shopper's baby in their cart. She asks if she can give them some baby food from her brand.

"Nah," said the Kroger shopper.

The video then transitions to now — though when this year "now" may have been is unclear in the video, where Garner has traded in her 2018 branded T-shirt for a black dress and cardigan.

The point? In the five years that passed, people recognized her brand and were far more friendly in response to her solicitations.

"Hi, do you know these pouches?" Garner asks one shopper who is tactfully blocked from the camera by a candy display.

The shopper nods, according to captions on the video, telling Garner they like the food. She's shown handing out several samples to shoppers — and even posing with one mother and little girl in the store at the end.

While the entire video is obviously Garner attempting to advertise her brand, it's certainly amusing watching the 13 Going on 30 star walk the aisles of a Cincinnati Kroger.

Cincinnati must have been in a fouler mood that day in 2018 when Garner first attempted to introduce them to her new baby food line, just three years after it was founded. But fortunately, her recent visit yielded better, friendlier results from Queen City shoppers.