Jack White announces he's dropping by Cincinnati to play a surprise show

CINCINNATI — If you already had plans surrounding Halloween this week, you may want to reconsider.

Jack White, best known for his part in 2000s garage rock band The White Stripes, announced on Sunday that he's dropping by Cincinnati to play a surprise show.

The show will happen Wednesday, October 30 at Bogarts in Clifton.

The singer and guitarist took to social media Sunday to announce tickets for the surprise show will go on sale at 1 p.m. for vault members and 2 p.m. for general public.

The announcement only bore two show announcements: A Tuesday night performance in Chicago, followed by the Bogarts show on Wednesday.

White did the same thing earlier this month, announcing two surprise performances in Milwaukee — one scheduled for the same day he announced it.

Bogarts' website doesn't have many details about the suddenly-announced show. The venue's site lists a 7 p.m. time, but doesn't elaborate on whether that's when doors open, when acts go on or when White himself plans to take the stage.