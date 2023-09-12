'It is nothing short of magic': Mermaids will soon take over the Newport Aquarium

NEWPORT, Ky. — Something magical is about to happen at the Newport Aquarium.

For a limited time, you and your family could catch a glimpse of some majestic mermaids.

This is the first time the creatures have been to the area in three years. And on select days between September 23 and October 22, the mermaids will meet aquarium visitors while they swim, play and entertain underwater, according to a press release from the aquarium.

“(This) is the kind of experience that goes beyond the normal to something that is truly extraordinary,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s executive director. “When you see the look on a child’s face when they see a real mermaid swimming underwater, it is nothing short of magic.”

Visitors will likely spot their first mermaid in the Shark Ray Bay Theater. The aquarium said she will be perched on her throne while rare shark rays swim nearby.

Newport Aquarium

The mermaids will also dive in the coral reef tunnel surrounded by 60,000 gallons of water and hundreds of tropical fish. According to the aquarium, the mermaids will show off their underwater acrobatics skills and their beautiful tails. If you're lucky, you might even get one of their famous bubble kisses.

The mermaids have also turned a corner of the aquarium into their own tropical paradise. This is where you might get the chance to meet one of them in person. The aquarium said you may even get a chance to pet their tail.

Newport Aquarium

According to the aquarium, visitors will also get the chance become immersed in the world of the mermaids and learn about their journey to Northern Kentucky.

"Coming from all around the globe, the mermaids share a mission to protect our oceans and waterways from single use plastics and they need your help," a spokesperson for the aquarium wrote in a press release.

The mermaid experience is included for aquarium members and with a general admission ticket purchase. The aquarium said the mermaids are not on exhibit on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

