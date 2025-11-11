'It feels real good' | WW2 veteran finally receives medals for service 80 years later

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — For Joel Altman, helping veterans is something he takes pride in.

Altman served in the Coast Guard. After returning, he joined the Sharonville Police Department, where he started the veteran liaison program two years ago.

"I just wanted to help veterans here in Sharonville and really all around Hamilton County," Altman said.

He said in Sharonville, a majority of veterans fought in the Vietnam War or the Korean War, and there aren't many World War II veterans left.

According to the National World War II Museum, less than 0.5% of the 16.4 million Americans who fought in the war are still alive.

Altman said he recently met 99-year-old World War II veteran Llano C. Bell when he was helping put in a ramp at his home. However, Altman quickly found out Bell’s service had never been properly recognized.

"I got to go up there and talk to him and look at his book from the war and talk about his service and found out he didn't have his medals or anything from that era," Altman said.

Bell joined the Navy in 1944. He served on the USS Hamlin, which was at the formal surrender of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945.

Still, Bell never received his medals for service, something that Altman said is unfortunately too common.

"I think a lot of World War II veterans got out and they didn't receive them or didn't know where to turn for them," Altman said.

Altman said after he learned Bell’s story, he wanted to change that.

He searched national records and tracked down Bell's medals.

"Getting the medals, getting the records is a way, I think, for us to honor their service," Altman said.

On this Veterans Day, Bell came to Princeton Middle School to watch what he thought was his great-grandson’s choir.

Instead, it was a celebration all for him.

Among the crowd watching were family, friends and fellow veterans. They all watched as Bell’s great-grandson presented him with the medals he earned 80 years ago.

"It feels real good, I didn't expect them," Bell said.

Not only did Bell receive his medals, but he was also sent accolades by Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman and Sen. Bernie Moreno.

For Bell and his family, it was a moment decades overdue.

"It's hard to put words to that kind of emotion," said Bell’s granddaughter Lelle Hedding.

Hedding said, like many veterans, Bell hasn’t talked much about his time in the war.

"It's just something we can't imagine," Hedding said.

Hedding said she felt blessed to be able to watch her grandfather get the proper recognition while he’s still alive.

"I guess, just sitting here, watching him, thinking how grateful I am that he's alive," Hedding said.

Bell’s family said this day is one they will remember forever.

"(I) do the work for the Lord and the country," Bell said.