Investigators release sketch of suspect in attempted sexual assault case

CPD
Cincinnati police released a sketch of this suspect accused of attempting to sexually assault someone in Westwood Thursday afternoon.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Nov 30, 2023
CINCINNATI — Investigators with Cincinnati police need help identifying a suspect accused of attempting to sexually assault someone in Westwood Thursday afternoon.

Cincinnati police have released few details about the incident, but investigators said the attempted sexual assault happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of Queen City Avenue.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect wanted for questioning. He is described as a Black man, 5'7" and weighting around 170 pounds

He was last seen wearing a charcoal-colored knit cap, black bubble coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information on who this might be is encouraged to call the Cincinnati police at 513-352-4542.

