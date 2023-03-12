Indian Hill High Robotics Team invited to compete in world championship

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — The Indian Hill School District announced last week that Indian Hill High School Robotics Team 421H has been invited to compete in the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship.

Team members include students Andrew Hu, Tyler Huang, Alex King, Krish Ranjan, Euan Ji, Nathan Padhy, Kunal Ranjan and Arjun Verma.

“The Vex Robotics World Championship has four divisions and brings together over 3,000 teams from 36 nations to celebrate STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) excellence,” said Indian Hill High School teacher Myrtis Smith, who mentors the team and leads Indian Hill’s nationally recognized STEM program in partnership with Great Oaks. “The opportunity to compete on the world stage is a testament to the time and energy the students have put in, not just this year, but for the past four years.”

To earn an invitation to the global competition, the Indian Hill Robotics Team was tasked with designing, building, and programming a "an 18inx18inx18in robot" to complete a series of challenges both individually and in head-to-head competition. Indian Hill’s team came in second place in the local tournaments, qualifying them to participate at state.

At state competition in Akron, Ohio on March 2, the team came in 19th place out of 80 teams, which earned them an invitation to the global challenge.

“This accomplishment was made possible by the tremendous amount of support our team receives from Great Oaks and the community,” said Smith. “We have received grants from Procter and Gamble and the Indian Hill Foundation that allowed us to expand our robotics program to Indian Hill Middle School. Almost all of the students on this team started with Mr. Schultz in the middle school program and have participated in the school's Project Lead the Way Engineering Program.”

The students will travel to Dallas, Texas on April 24 to compete in the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship, an invitation-only global event.