WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — For the next year, Warren County homeowners will see a break on property taxes, but it comes at the cost of a temporary higher sales tax.

The Warren County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to raise the county sales tax by 0.5% for the next year. The increase takes effect Oct. 1.

The decision came after three public hearings. Commissioners say a study by the University of Cincinnati found that between 50% and 60% of the dollars spent in the county come from people who do not live there, meaning the tax increase will fall primarily on visitors spending at destinations like Kings Island and the Cincinnati Outlet Mall.

Watch: Here's what the change means for residents and visitors

Warren County approves sales tax increase to offset property tax relief

"We're trying to leverage what other folks come into the county and spend, to the benefit of our residents. That's literally everything in a nutshell of what we're trying to do," Commissioner David Young said.

The increased sales tax will generate an extra $50 for every $10,000 spent. Homeowners with a property appraised at $300,000 will save about $470 in taxes. The property tax change will be reflected in the next round of tax bills.

Starting Oct. 1, the half-percent increase means shoppers will pay one cent more on a $2 cup of coffee. On a $30,000 car purchase, buyers will pay an additional $150.

Not everyone at the public hearings supported the change, particularly non-homeowners.

"I understand the argument that non-residents will pay part of it, that's true, but Warren County residents are going to pay it at the end of the day, and every family buying ... basic necessities are going to feel this," one resident said.

The county projects the sales tax will bring in about $5 million less than the property taxes it replaces. That is about $32 million dollars in property tax savings, while the increased sales tax is expected to bring in a projected $27 million. Officials say that the shortfall will be absorbed through the regular budget.

The increase puts Warren County's sales tax above Butler County's rate of 6.5% but below Hamilton County's rate of 7.8%.

WCPO 9's Jackie Bauer covers Warren County. If you have a story that you'd like Jackie to look into or a news tip, email her at Jackie@WCPO.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Jackie Bauer covers Warren County.