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Troopers: 74-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicles on I-75 in Warren County

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WCPO
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MONROE, Ohio — A 74-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning when she was struck by multiple vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 31 in Monroe.

They found that a 44-year-old man driving a 2023 Kenworth semi-tractor trailer struck Norma Jean Howard, 74, who was standing in the interstate roadway. Howard was then struck by a 2013 Ford Fusion that a 57-year-old man was driving.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers did not say why Howard was alone on the interstate or why she was walking in the roadway.

Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Turtlecreek Township Fire and EMS, the Warren County Coroner's Office and Barrett's Towing.

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